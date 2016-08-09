- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- $aving$
- World
- Impress
-
Police Officer of the Year Awards finalists announced
The Surrey Board of Trade has announced the finalists for the 20th annual Surrey Police Officer of the Year Awards.
The Surrey RCMP, along with Surrey’s auxiliary officers, civilian employees and volunteers, will join members of Surrey’s business community to celebrate those individuals who have been chosen by their peers and the public to receive the Police Officer of the Year Awards.
More than 50 nominations were received.
The nominees were judged in the areas of innovation, commitment, contribution and perseverance.
Winners in the eight categories will be honoured at a gala event taking place on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 6-9:30 p.m. at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel in Surrey (15269 104 Ave.) The finalists are:
• Arnold Silzer Community Policing Initiative
Const. Julie Bion, Priority Offender Coordinator Unit
Const. Sanj Sidhu and Community Safety Officer Dennis Bell, Think of Me Initiative
• Police Team
Domestic Violence Unit
Surrey Detachment’s Crime Analysis Section
Surrey Youth Unit
• Police and Business Partnership Award
City of Surrey Crime Reduction Strategy Team
Sophie’s Place
Stephen Boyd, Surrey Schools
• Municipal Employee Award
Corey Bennett
Lindsay Lenarduzzi
Jody Nelson
• Volunteer of the Year
Irene Merrells
D’Arcy Nelson
Ann Todd
• Auxiliary Constable of the Year
Const. Mark Elson
Const. Karen Summers
Const. Doyle Willett
• Police Officer of the Year – Nominated by Peers
Sgt. Paul Hayes
Staff Sgt. Stephen Blair Hurst
Const. Chris Jones
• Police Officer of the Year – Nominated by Community
Sgt. Lyndsay O’Ruaric
Cpl. Scotty Schumann
Sgt. Marc Searle (posthumous)
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit businessinsurrey.com or call 604-581-7130. The event supports the RCMP Youth Academy.