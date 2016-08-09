Police Officer of the Year Awards finalists announced

The late Sgt. Marc Searle (left) and Sgt. Paul Hayes are among the Surrey RCMP officers nominated for Police Officer of the Year in the annual Surrey Board of Trade awards event.

The Surrey Board of Trade has announced the finalists for the 20th annual Surrey Police Officer of the Year Awards.

The Surrey RCMP, along with Surrey’s auxiliary officers, civilian employees and volunteers, will join members of Surrey’s business community to celebrate those individuals who have been chosen by their peers and the public to receive the Police Officer of the Year Awards.

More than 50 nominations were received.

The nominees were judged in the areas of innovation, commitment, contribution and perseverance.

Winners in the eight categories will be honoured at a gala event taking place on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 6-9:30 p.m. at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel in Surrey (15269 104 Ave.) The finalists are:

• Arnold Silzer Community Policing Initiative

Const. Julie Bion, Priority Offender Coordinator Unit

Const. Sanj Sidhu and Community Safety Officer Dennis Bell, Think of Me Initiative

• Police Team

Domestic Violence Unit

Surrey Detachment’s Crime Analysis Section

Surrey Youth Unit

• Police and Business Partnership Award

City of Surrey Crime Reduction Strategy Team

Sophie’s Place

Stephen Boyd, Surrey Schools

• Municipal Employee Award

Corey Bennett

Lindsay Lenarduzzi

Jody Nelson

• Volunteer of the Year

Irene Merrells

D’Arcy Nelson

Ann Todd

• Auxiliary Constable of the Year

Const. Mark Elson

Const. Karen Summers

Const. Doyle Willett

• Police Officer of the Year – Nominated by Peers

Sgt. Paul Hayes

Staff Sgt. Stephen Blair Hurst

Const. Chris Jones

• Police Officer of the Year – Nominated by Community

Sgt. Lyndsay O’Ruaric

Cpl. Scotty Schumann

Sgt. Marc Searle (posthumous)

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit businessinsurrey.com or call 604-581-7130. The event supports the RCMP Youth Academy.