Demystify your bike

Learn to extend the life of your bike at a beginner maintenance workshop on Aug. 27 at the Cloverdale Recreation Centre.

HUB Cycling is hosting two free workshops for beginner bike maintenance.

The events take place Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the Cloverdale Recreation Centre, 6188 176 St, and Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the Fraser Heights Recreation Centre,10588 160 St.

Experts will show you how to do a basic bike inspection to make sure it’s in good running order, including the simple things you can do on a regular basis to keep it that way.

Learn how to:

• Clean and oil your chain;

• Check your brakes and gears for wear;

• Fix a flat tire; and

• Know when it's a good idea to take your bike in for professional service.

Call 604-598-7960 to register, and don't forget to bring your bike.

For more information, email streetwise@bikehub.ca