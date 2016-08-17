- Home
Community
Barking up the right park
The grand opening of the Newton Bark Park will take place on Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on 70A Avenue between 135 Street and King George Blvd.
This is a community-run dog park.
There will be chips, pop and treats for your canine friends. For more information, email newtonbarkpark@gmail.com
