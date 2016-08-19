‘Dog Days of Summer’ come to North Delta's Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre

This year, the ‘“dog days of summer” means something a little bit different at the Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre.

The excitement in the room was palpable as dozens of the centre’s members enjoyed a visit by some four-legged friends courtesy of the St. John Ambulance therapy dog program and BC Guide Dogs on Aug. 10.

Laura Saker, social director with the Kennedy House Seniors Society (the volunteer-based group that runs the centre), said the event was intended to get seniors out of the heat and into the air-conditioned centre.

“Dog Days was set up because August is the hottest time of the year and we have a lot of seniors here who live in apartment buildings that are sweltering hot,” Saker said. “We want them in this building [and] we want them hydrated, so the idea was we had the room free, let’s set up something [and] bring them in.”

Saker said the event was part of an ongoing effort to shake things up at the centre and encourage seniors to come in and not only beat the heat, but interact and socialize.

Members enjoy some canine company during Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre's Dog Days of Summer event. Image credit: James Smith

“We’re trying to do things a little bit different. We’re trying to get out of the normal you have a tea party or something like that,” she said. “We’ve had two or three different social events where we haven’t brought in entertainment — we’ve just done activities at the table — because it’s amazing how they start to communicate with each other. They meet people they see everyday, the ones who come in here. They have fun and that’s what it’s about.”

Saker said the visit from the dogs did just that.

“A lot of them had dogs [but] can’t have dogs anymore. They love getting their hands on them, so this was the perfect opportunity to do that,” she said.

Susie Ward of BC Guide Dogs, who was accompanied by a five-month-old black Labrador retriever named Pebbles, said events like this are an important part of training for both the dogs and their handlers.