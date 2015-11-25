Reading Buddies return this fall to Cloverdale Library

The Cloverdale Library is located at 5642 176A Street.





The Cloverdale Library is looking for teen big buddies to help kids improve their reading skills this fall.

The Coast Capital Savings Reading Buddies program pairs children with teen volunteers who spend time with them to help them improve their reading confidence in a safe, supportive environment.

For the teen volunteers, its an opportunity to develop mentorship skills, and gain work experience (CAPP) hours.

For reluctant readers in Grades 2 to 4, the program provides a place to practice reading in a safe, non-threatening environment and spend time reading together with a "big buddy" teen volunteer.

The 2016 fall session runs in Cloverdale from Oct. 26 to Nov. 30 on Wednesdays from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m.

Teen volunteers must be fluent in English, enjoy working with children, have an interest and enthusiasm for books and reading, be 14 to 18 years of age, reliable, punctual and be able to make a seven week commitment to the program.

Parents and teens may apply at the branch. Applications are handled first come, first serve. Space is limited. Visit surreylibraries.ca/programs-services/4941.aspx for more information or call Lucy Zhang at the Cloverdale Library at 604-598-7326, or email her at lzhang@surrey.ca.

The program is also offered at the Fleetwood, Guildford, Newton, Semiahmoo and Strawberry Hill libraries.

