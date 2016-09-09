Family history programs start up at Cloverdale Library

Follow the Cloverdale Reporter on Twitter and Facebook. View our print edition online.

Are you interested in delving more deeply into your family history?

The Cloverdale Library hosts a series of upcoming genealogy workshops, starting with Start Searching your Family History on Sept. 15.

The branch has one of the largest Canadian family history collections in the country, and offers programs that help people who are searching their family roots.

Start Searching your Family History is a beginner's workshop in five lessons, running Thursdays from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 15 to Nov. 10.

Writer and researcher Brenda L. Smith developed this series of five, three-hour classes, addressing the beginner's need for guidance in embarking on a very personal journey.

Participants will work with their own materials, supporting each other, and will learn how to set goals for the research, organize and evaluate their data, and plan the first stage of their individual research programs.

Participants must be able to commit to all five sessions. The cost is $100 for the series.

Introduction to Family History is a free, one-day workshop on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 1:30-3 p.m.

If you want to trace your family history but don't know where to start, this is the place. Find out what's available and where, how to document what you find, and learn some the tips and tricks of genealogy research.

Family Tree Options, presented by Jeannie Vance, is Saturday, Sept. 24 from 1:30-3 p.m. Learn about different electronic and print options for your family tree – and the advantages and disadvantages of each format, including backing up files and sharing files with others. The cost to attend is $10.

Register by telephone at 604-598-7327, in person at the Cloverdale Library, 5642 176A Street, or by email at familyhistory@surrey.ca





