From Syria to Surrey

On a warm July evening in 2012, just as the sun was just beginning to set, Ahmadchauki Yousef and his brother-in-law began to close up their electrical business for the night on the outskirts of Damascus.

But their routine was interrupted by a flash and a loud explosion. Youself felt a burning sensation all over his body, and realized a bomb had exploded very near the shop, and he had been struck by burning shrapnel.

Nine years earlier, Yousef, his wife and four children had moved to the capital city of Syria from their rural home in Afrin for work and a better life for their family. But after the blast, he raced home, grabbed his wife, his children and all the belongings they could carry and drove through the night back to Afrin to plan their escape to safety and, eventually, to Canada.

Four years later, sitting a in a small classroom with his family at the Surrey School District Welcome Centre in Newton, his children prepared for their first full year in a Surrey classroom while Yousef described – through a translator – how he and his family began their long journey from a war zone in Syria to their current home in Guildford.

When they arrived back in Afrin, he said, they realized the town they had left was now in the midst of a civil war and they could not stay. They felt the only hope was to get out of the country so they drove back to Damascus and boarded a plane to Iraq, where they stayed with friends in Erbil, a small Kurdish town in northern Iraq.

Despite the ongoing conflict, the region felt quite stable and Yousef was able to rent a small apartment and get work. His friends also had four children, none of which were living in Iraq. Two had moved to Sweden, one to Australia and one to Canada. His friend was also planning to move to Canada, and Yousef began to think about moving his family here as well.

When ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) forces began to move toward Erbil, all work and security was gone.

Again, Yousef and his family left with whatever they could carry and caught a flight to Lebanon, where they applied for refugee status to come to Canada. Through a sponsorship from the Jesus Way Baptist Church, they arrived in Surrey in January.

Recalling the first couple of days in Canada, Yousef became emotional remembering the support he and his family have received from the Welcome Centre and the community in general since their arrival. Although he could speak little English, after less than three weeks, both Yousef and his wife had three jobs in the cleaning industry, and began to support themselves and their family.

Through the sponsorship, they were set up with an apartment and clothing. Three of the children were enrolled at Lena Shaw Elementary while Yousef and his wife Zina Moustafa started classes at the Welcome Centre with older daughter Rahim Yousef, 15. They enrolled in the ELL (English Language Learner program - formerly ESL) course as part of the Bridge Program to help them learn about Canadian culture and to improve their english skills.

In March, after two months, Rahim transferred to Queen Elizabeth Secondary as a Grade 9 student.

She and her siblings began their first full year in a Surrey school earlier this week.

“I like school,” said Rahim. “I like to learn.”

She also likes swimming, hopes to join the basketball team and is looking forward to learning how to play the guitar. She dreams of becoming an x-ray technician.

For Wahid Yousef, 13, although he was a good student in Syria, living in a war torn region had him wondering if he wanted to continue going to school, but coming to Canada and attending Lena Shaw has renewed his confidence in education.

“My first day day at school, everyone (was) talking with me, but I don’t know what they say,” said Wahid, concentrating on every word. “My friends I met were good to me and respecting me. My class, everyone is my friend.”