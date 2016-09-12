Bounty from a bygone era

Historic Stewart Farm is hosting the Olde Harvest Fair on Sept. 23 from 12-3 p.m. at 13723 Crescent Rd.

Since the first annual fall fair held in 1888, Surrey residents have marked the harvest with a bounty of food, neighborly competitions and music.

It is traditionally a time of uniting families with others in the community.

People of all ages are invited to do just that at this free, family-friendly event.

Festivities include:

• Local food vendors and artisans;

• Baked potatoes courtesy of the Taters food truck;

• Warm apple cider;

• Surrey’s re-enactment troupe The Re-Enactors;

• Face painting for children;

• Live music courtesy of the Central Fraser Valley Fiddlers;

• Washboard and acoustic guitar music;

• The potato sack races "scarecrow relay" and "needle in a haystack";

• Cider pressing and butter making demonstrations;

• Tours of the 1894 farmhouse;

• The Heritage Commission will unveil a new heritage plaque celebrating the farm’s role in the history of Surrey.

In the spirit of community harvest, attendees are welcome to bring a non-perishable food item for donation to the South Surrey/ White Rock Food Bank.

For more information, call 604-592-6956 or visit www.surrey.ca/heritage. Like them on Facebook at HeritageSurreyBC