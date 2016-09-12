Making cancer history

This year's Terry Fox Run takes place Sept. 18.

It is a day of celebrating his legacy and helping to keep alive Fox's dream of finding a cure for cancer.

Terry Fox Runs take will take place in more 9,000 communities across Canada.

For 2016, North Delta's location has changed to the North Delta Recreation Centre (it was formerly Sungod Arena).

They're accessible to anyone with no entry fee, no minimum pledge and a non-competitive atmosphere.

Participants can run, walk, blade or bike.

Local Terry Fox Runs:

• Fleetwood Park near the water park, 80 Avenue and 158 St. Registration starts at 8 a.m. and the run begins at 9:30 a.m. There are 1K, 3.5K and 10K routes. Suitable for bikes, but not wheelchairs or rollerblades.

• Fraser Heights Recreation Centre, 10588, 160 St. Registration starts at 9 a.m. Warmup is at 9:45 and the run starts at 10 a.m. The run includes 2K, 5K and 10K routes. Suitable for bikes, strollers, wheelchairs and rollerblades. Dogs on leash are welcome.

• Bear Creek Park, 13750 88 Ave. Registration from 7:45-8:15 a.m. and the runs start at 8:30 a.m. There are 1K, 5K and 10K routes.

• Cloverdale Legion, 17567 57 Ave. Registration starts at 9 a.m. and the run starts at 10 a.m. There are 1K, 5K and 10K routes, which allow bikes, wheelchairs, strollers, but not rollerblades. Dogs on leash are welcome.

• Rotary Field House, South Surrey Athletic Park, 148 Street and 20 Avenue. Registration starts at 8 a.m. and the runs begin between 9:00 and 9:30 a.m. The 1.6K and 6K courses are suitable for bikes, but not wheelchairs or rollerblades.

• The North Delta Recreation Centre, 11415 85 Ave. Registration starts at 9 a.m. and the run is at 10 a.m. There are 5K and 10K routes, which are suitable for bikes, wheelchairs, strollers and rollerblades. Dogs on leashes are welcome.

The Terry Fox Run is non-competitive. You can complete the course in any fun way you choose. There is no pre-registration. Entry is by donation or by collecting pledges.

For more information, visit www.terryfox.org