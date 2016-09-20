Climate change is arguably the most important issue of our time, if not one of the most significant crises to affect humanity.

It can sometimes seem such a huge and intractable problem that it dwarfs our ability to respond proactively.

“Something in the Air: Local Action on Climate Change” seeks to confront that sense of helplessness head-on with a solutions-oriented conversation with a panel of local experts.

The conversation takes place on Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 7-8:30 p.m. at Beecher Place, Alexandra Neighbourhood House, 12160 Beecher St. in Crescent Beach.

This is the second of a four-part Alexandra Neighbourhood House series, Remembering the Past; Imagining the Future, which approaches topics of social concern by first looking at the historical context of an issue, where we are now, and where we would like our community to be in the future.

“Something in the Air” focuses on climate change as it affects three areas of activity: food security, sea level changes and shoreline protection, and transportation.

After hearing presentations from a panel of experts on those topics, as well as the historical context, they will break into small groups to discuss possible solutions that individuals and groups can take to proactively address some of the issues raised.

The goal is to engage, empower, and equip participants to take what they have heard and transform it into advocacy and activism. The event is hosted and moderated by community facilitator and life coach Jennifer Beavington.

The presenters:

• Dr. John Clague will speak on the rising sea level and protecting our shoreline. He is Shrum Research Professor and Canada Research Council Chair in Natural Hazard Research at Simon Fraser University.

• Andrew Frank will speak on the historical context of our relationship to the natural world, primarily from an economic standpoint. He teaches social and legal issues as they pertain to the environment at Kwantlen Polytechnic University.

• Grant Rice will speak on various aspects of food security. He is a local food security activist, serving in a variety of different roles, including serving on the advisory panel for Kwantlen University’s SWBC Bio-Region Food System Design Project.

• Gordon Price will speak on transportation and transit. Gordon. In addition to his role as Director of The City Program at SFU, Price is a regular lecturer on transportation and land use for the City of Portland and Portland State University.

Admission is free, and registration is requested but not mandatory. Contact 604-535-0015 or info@alexhouse.net

Refreshments will be available.