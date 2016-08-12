Bollywood Under the Stars brings a classic

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was the highest-grossing Bollywood film of the 1990s.

Ready for outdoor Bollywood?

The South Asian Family Association (SAFA) is hosting a screening of the 1995 blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) in a Bollywood Under the Stars event in Surrey.

The screening, with English subtitles, will take place on Saturday, Aug. 20 at 6 p.m. at Unwin Park, 13313 68 Ave.

After an successful screening of DDLJ in 2009 in Stanley Park, the society decided to bring it back for the film's 20th anniversary.

In 1995, DDJL earned $32 million in India and about $4 million overseas, becoming the highest-grossing Bollywood movie of the decade.

To this day, it has the longest-running uninterrupted run in Indian cinema, and continues to play in the Maratha Mandir Theatre in Mumbai.

It also won more than 10 Filmfare awards, including Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Film, Best Screenplay and Best Music.

The plot follows Raj, a rich, carefree, happy-go-lucky second-generation NRI (non-resident Indian) and Simra, the daughter of Chaudry Baldev Singh, who in spite of being an NRI, is very strict about adherence to Indian values.

The two meet on a month-long European trip, and what started off as pranks, fun and games, ends in love.

By the time the two realize their true feelings, it is too late as Simran leaves for India to be married to her childhood fiancé.

Raj travels to India to claim his love and attempts to impress her whole family.

Bollywood Under the Stars is a free, family-oriented event. Guests are encouraged to join arrive at 4:30 p.m. with picnics, lawn chairs and blankets.

Since 2001, SAFA has worked towards promoting cross-cultural harmony through education, arts and culture. They produce events such as the India Live Festival, Bollywood Under the Stars movie screenings, the Mothers and Daughters empowerment series and the student scholarship and the Remix camp program.

For more information, visit safa.ca