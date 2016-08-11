Movies Under the Stars get animated

Hop on to the Train of Thought and watch Joy and Bing Bong’s adventures on the big screen at Movies Under The Stars this Saturday at Holland Park.

The free, all-ages event features the 2015 Disney-Pixar movie Inside Out, featuring the voice of Amy Poehler.

The movie will begin at dusk, and attendees are encouraged to come early to grab a good spot.

Entertainment and activities begin at 5 p.m.

Audiences can look forward to live performances, free popcorn courtesy of Prospera Credit Union, free face painting, arts and crafts, and candy for purchase.

All visitors need are lawns chairs and blankets.

Want to make it dinner and a show? The North Surrey lions Club will host a barbecue, with all proceeds going towards local charities.

Inside Out has received universal critical acclaim. The review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes gives the film a rating of 98 per cent, based on 317 reviews.

The site's critical consensus reads: "Inventive, gorgeously animated, and powerfully moving, Inside Out is another outstanding addition to the Pixar library of modern animated classics."

Holland Park is located at 13428 Old Yale Rd.

The event is organized by the Downtown Surrey BIA.