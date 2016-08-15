- Home
Entertainment
Band-Aid will rock this town
Band-Aid: Youth Musician Development Day takes place Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Surrey City Hall, 13450 104 Ave.
This is a free musician development day for local singers, songwriters, solo artists, bands and DJs between 12-22 years of age.
Young musicians will join music industry mentors including Speed Control and Bob D’Eith for a jam-packed day of workshops.
The day ends with a jam night featuring the musicians and mentors of Band-Aid.
Registration is required and participants have first priority to perform at Surrey Youth Fest on Sept. 17
Visit www.surrey.ca/bandaid
