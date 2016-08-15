  • Connect with Us

Entertainment

Band-Aid will rock this town

-
— image credit:
  posted Aug 15, 2016 at 11:00 AM

Band-Aid: Youth Musician Development Day takes place Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Surrey City Hall, 13450 104 Ave.

This is a free musician development day for local singers, songwriters, solo artists, bands and DJs between 12-22 years of age.

Young musicians will join music industry mentors including Speed Control and Bob D’Eith for a jam-packed day of workshops.

The day ends with a jam night featuring the musicians and mentors of Band-Aid.

Registration is required and participants have first priority to perform at Surrey Youth Fest on Sept. 17

Visit www.surrey.ca/bandaid

 

