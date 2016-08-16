- Home
Entertainment
Planet Bollywood
Photos by Peter So.
Shiamak Vancouver performed Indian dance at the Surrey Arts Centre on Aug. 6.
The show featured Indian contemporary, Bollyood Jazz, hip hop and musical numbers.
A similar show was performed simultaneously in London, England by a local Shiamak group.
