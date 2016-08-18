Two legends, one stage

Rock.It Boy Entertainment presents The Piano Man – A Tribute to Elton John and Billy Joel, featuring Ryan Langevin, on Thursday, Oct. 6 at Blue Frog Studios, 1328 Johnston Rd. in White Rock.

Honing his craft with more than ten years as a professional performer, Langevin brings new life to such Elton John classics as Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting, Tiny Dancer, Daniel, Rocket Man, Crocodile Rock, Bennie And The Jets, I’m Still Standing and Candle in the Wind.

He also brings down the house with Billy Joel's My Life, You May be Right, Tell Her About It, Don’t Ask Me Why, She’s Always a Woman, Uptown Girl, Only The Good Die Young, It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me, We Didn’t Start The Fire and the immortal Piano Man.

From his youth, Langevin had a passion for the music of both performers, inspiring the phenomenon he is today.

With a music degree and more than a decade spent teaching piano, and voice coupled with his experience in groups spanning the spectrum of genres, Langevin has developed the vocals and skills to impress audiences.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $42.50 (plus service charges), available from Blue Frog Studios (604-542-3055). Charge online at www.bluefrogstudios.ca/newshows.html

For more information, visit www.mooncoinproductions.com/stageshows/pianoman