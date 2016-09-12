Walking a Marrow path

Marrow, a play about sibling rivalry, eating disorders and witchcraft, runs at the Vancouver Fringe Festival until Sept. 18.

Resounding Scream Theatre, in collaboration with Alley Theatre, present Marrow by Veronique West at the Vancouver International Fringe Festival

It's a play about witchcraft, sibling rivalry and survival – inspired by the playwright’s personal survival from anorexia and her fascination with witchcraft.

Marrow follows Morgan, a grad student researching witchcraft trials who is obsessed with gender politics, persecution and power paradigms. When reunited with her estranged sister Maura, who is recovering from bulimia, their conflicted past comes to light and exposes the fault-lines in Morgan's beliefs.

Marrow subverts common stigmas associated with eating disorders with playfulness, power and compassion.

“In early modern Europe, it was believed that a witch was a woman who made a bargain with the Devil," said West.

"She gave her body and soul to him in exchange for power that she wouldn't otherwise have. At the heart of both my research on the witchcraft trials and my personal experience with anorexia is a question: What price would you be willing to pay in order to take control of your life?”

The play is co-produced by Resounding Scream Theatre's Stephanie Henderson, a performing arts and dance teacher with the Surrey School District.

Tickets for the 50-minute show are $14 plus membership at vancouverfringe.com

The remaining shows are on Sept. 13 at 9:45 p.m., Sept. 17 at 2:30 p.m. and Sept. 18 at 4 p.m. at The Havana Theatre, 1212 Commercial Dr.

For more information, visit www.resoundingscreamtheatre.com