Entertainment
Splish-slash
Adam Francis Proulx performs in Baker’s Dozen: 12 Angry Puppets in Surrey on Sept. 23.
Rub-a-dub-dub, The Baker’s dead in the tub.
Now his husband The Butcher stands accused of murder.
Centre Stage at City Hall (13450 104 Ave.) opens a new performance season with Adam Francis Proulx's Baker’s Dozen: 12 Angry Puppets on Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. at 13450 104 Ave.
Proulx transforms one puppet into the twelve jury members who must decide The Butcher’s fate.
In this one-man courtroom drama/puppet show/mystery/comedy, Proulx shows he has a few surprises up his sleeve.
Tickets are $20-40, including all fees.
For advance tickets, call the Surrey Civic Theatres box office at 604-501-5566 or visit tickets.surrey.ca
Tickets will also be available at the door.
