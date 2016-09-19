Celebrate arts and heritage during Culture Days

Celebrate Culture Days on Oct. 1 from 1-5p.m. at Guildford Town Centre.

Create, participate in and enjoy free local arts and heritage experiences organized by The City of Surrey's Arts and Heritage Services.

Drop by Centre Court in the mall, where:

• Visual artists and instructors will be on hand to help you make paper lanterns that you can use to light up the night at the Bear Creek Garden Light Festival on Oct. 18;

• Heritage Services’ own Re-enactors will entertain and delight as they share Surrey’s true stories. Play a medical name game with Doc Sinclair, and be on your best behaviour to avoid wearing Ms. Shannon’s dunce cap;

• The Wild Moccasins Dancers – from First Nations around the Lower Mainland – will showcase powwow styles such as women's traditional, jingle dress, fancy shawl and the hoop dance. They’ll share a bit of the history of the dances and invite you to try some steps; and

• Bhangra dancers will also entertain with their moves and invite you to join in.

Culture Days is a collaborative Canada-wide volunteer movement to raise awareness, accessibility, participation and engagement of all Canadians in the arts and cultural life of their communities.

For more information on Culture Days activities in and around Surrey, go to www.culturedays.ca