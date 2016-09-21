Action-packed still life

An image from a previous inFlux event at the Surrey Art Gallery.

Step into the weird and wonderful world of still life in this fun artmaking evening where origami lanterns, selfie boxes, and wacky electronic contraptions are just some of the things you can get your hands on.

The Surrey Art Gallery invites you to attend inFlux on Friday, Sept. 30 from 8-11 p.m.

It’s a night of hands-on artmaking and live performances that explore the possibilities of space, material, and the creative process.

Visitors can be inspired by the new exhibitions, dive straight into an activity, or just hang out and connect with Surrey’s growing creative community. This is an all-ages event.

Artists and performers from all over the Lower Mainland will be in attendance with DIY and DIT (do it together) activities riffing off our fall shows on still life.

Take a walking tour of the exhibitions with interdisciplinary artist Zoe Kreye.

Jay Bundy Johnson’s sound mural of deconstructed consumer products is on display in the TechLab, offering inspiration for the electronic gadget you get to make with the help of the artist himself.

Take a one-of-a-kind selfie with the Z-inc Collective and their selfie boxes adorned with playful, original art.

Or create a giant origami lantern with internationally-known origami artist Joseph Wu that you can light up the night with at the beautiful Bear Creek Garden Light Festival on Oct. 18.

During inFlux, you’ll also want to keep your ears tuned for DB Boyko on the glass harmonica, a musical instrument made from rubbing the edge of glasses holding various levels of water in them. Christine Duncan will accompany her on the theremin, an electronic instrument controlled without physical contact, and Andreas Kahre will play the electric cello. Make sure you catch a dance performance choreographed by Erika Mitsuhashi and Alexa Solveig Mardon, performed by Alexa Mardon and Felicia Lau.

The evening also presents a screening of a pilot episode by two Surrey filmmakers collectively known as Dunya who have a new web comedy series titled “Welcome to Surrey” that is sure to make you laugh.

inFlux is presented as part of the Surrey Art Gallery fall exhibitions on still life.

The exhibitions continue until Dec. 4.

Admission is free (it includes snacks). Beverages will be available for purchase.

The Surrey Art Gallery is located at 13750 88 Ave.