Surrey Firefighters donate $10,000 to support girls’ empowerment

Nancy Smith from the Surrey School District accepts a $10,000 donation from Surrey Firefighter Matthew Johnston. - Submitted
— image credit: Submitted
  • posted Aug 9, 2016 at 3:00 PM

The Surrey Firefighters’ Charitable Society has donated $10,000 in support of the Girls’ Empowerment Program, which supports participation in recreation and healthy social activities for girls in grades 8-10 and provides them with positive adult role models.

Now in its seventh year, the Girls’ Empowerment Program engages girls in activities including cooking, fitness, nature activities, self-empowerment speakers, financial planning, and arts and crafts.

The program is run as a partnership among Surrey Schools, City of Surrey and the Surrey Firefighters' Charitable Association, and has expanded from its original Kwantlen Park Secondary location to also include Johnson Heights Secondary, Fraser Heights Secondary, and North Surrey Secondary.

“On behalf of Council, I would like to thank the Surrey Firefighters’ Charitable Society for their continued investment and commitment to our community’s youth,” said Mayor Linda Hepner. “Providing opportunities for our young people to engage in positive social and recreational activities is an essential component to ensuring their healthy development, and therefore is essential to a healthy city.”

