Lifestyle
Banana appeal
Rod Sperling was surprised to find fruit growing on a banana tree in his Newton backyard this summer. He planted the tree six years ago.
While the bananas are too small to be edible at this time, they continue to grow new buds every few days.
Sperling, an avid gardener, has a dozen banana trees in both his front and back yards.
