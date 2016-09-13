Make 2017 a banner year for your art

The City of Surrey’s Public Art Street Program is seeking a design for their 2017 street banners on the theme “Canada, Our Home.”

The design is intended to engage people in celebrating Canada’s 150th anniversary as a country rich in history, culture, and diversity.

The banners will beautify streetscapes and foster a sense of pride in being Canadian.

The award for the final design is $2500.

The deadline is Oct. 24 at 4 p.m.

Files must be submitted electronically to publicart@surrey.ca with the subject, “2017 Public Art Banners.”

2017 marks Canada’s sesquicentennial or 150th birthday.

This occasion is a time to reflect on what makes Canada great and the shared values that connect us.

Celebrating Canada and its people, the banner design can be inspired by our geography, accomplishments and stories about Canada you want to share.

What makes our country proud, our community unique, and our people outstanding? What does it mean to be Canadian? Can you picture this as a banner design?

The competition is open to all visual artists currently living in British Columbia (including graphic artists, book designers, illustrators and art students).

The finalist will be announced on the website on Nov. 22.

The Public Art Banner program was established in 2000 in addition to and distinct from the City’s town centre beautification/branding and special event banner marketing program.

The winning banners will be displayed in City Centre along University Drive and 100 Avenue and along King George Boulevard at 88 Ave.