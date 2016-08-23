- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- $aving$
- World
- Impress
-
News
Body found in charity bin
Surrey RCMP and the B.C. Coroner's Service are trying to piece together how a body ended up in a clothes donation bin in Guildford this week.
Surrey Mounties responded to a complaint Tuesday morning that a man was inside a clothing bin at 150 Street and 104 Avenue.
When police arrived, along with rescue crews, they tried to extricate the man, with no success.
Emergency crews had to slice open the bin to free the man.
Police say he the man died at scene.
RCMP do not have an identification of the man, nor a cause of death, something that will likely be determined by the Coroner's Service.
Foul play is not suspected.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.