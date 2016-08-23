Body found in charity bin

Surrey RCMP and the B.C. Coroner's Service are trying to piece together how a body ended up in a clothes donation bin in Guildford this week.

Surrey Mounties responded to a complaint Tuesday morning that a man was inside a clothing bin at 150 Street and 104 Avenue.

When police arrived, along with rescue crews, they tried to extricate the man, with no success.

Emergency crews had to slice open the bin to free the man.

Police say he the man died at scene.

RCMP do not have an identification of the man, nor a cause of death, something that will likely be determined by the Coroner's Service.

Foul play is not suspected.