Missing man last seen near Langley/Surrey border

Paul Calton was reported missing on Aug. 24 and has not been seen or heard from since. He was last seen in the morning in the 19100 block of 65 Avenue.

A 51-year-old man has gone missing near the Langley/Surrey border.

Calton is described as a 51 year old Caucasian male, 5’10” tall, 185 lbs, with brown eyes and a bald/shaved head. He was last seen possibly wearing a dark T-shirt and jeans.

Police and family are concerned for his health and well-being.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or go to www.solvecrime.ca quoting file number 2016-122732.