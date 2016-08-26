Taxi driver hurt after gin bottle thrown through cab window in North Van

Mounties are looking for whoever threw a gin bottle at a taxi, breaking a window and hitting the cab driver in the head Thursday night in North Vancouver.

Police say the driver was heading east on East 29 Street toward Lynn Valley when the bottle smashed into the cab, cut up the man's face and broke his tooth.

His passenger was also hit by flying glass shards, police say, but she was not hurt.

Officers found a bag of tomatoes near the scene and believe the culprit may have been throwing them before trying the 375ml Bombay Sapphire gin bottle.

Police recovered that, as well as a skateboard.

"Throwing anything at moving traffic, whether it be bottles or tomatoes, is incredibly dangerous," said Sgt. Doug Trousdell. "Fortunately this didn't turn out to be even more serious."

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 604-985-1311 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477, quoting file number 2016-22114.