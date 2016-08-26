RCMP looking for missing man

Surrey Mounties are looking for public help in finding a man who has been missing for two days.

Paul Calton was reported missing on Aug. 24 and has not been seen or heard from since. He was last seen in the 19100-block of 65 Avenue.

Calton is described as a 51 year old Caucasian male, 5’10” tall, 185 lbs, with brown eyes and a bald/shaved head. He was last seen possibly wearing a dark t-shirt and jeans.

Police and family are concerned for his health and well-being.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or go to www.solvecrime.ca quoting file number 2016-122732.