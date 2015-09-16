RCMP looking for rollerblade robber

Screen captures from a video of a man police believe may be responsible for a robbery on Aug. 21.

Police say he rolled into a pair of commercial businesses last month, robbed them, and skated away.

On Thursday (Aug. 20), at about 4:50 p.m., Surrey RCMP responded to a robbery of a bakery in the 15500-block of Fraser Highway.

The suspect threatened staff with a knife before robbing the bakery, before taking off on rollerblades

The following day at about 8:55 p.m., Surrey RCMP responded to a report of a robbery at a gas station in the 15700-block of Fraser Highway. The suspect threatened a female attendant with a large knife, before robbing the store and fleeing down 157 Street on rollerblades.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, 25-30 years old, approximately 5’8” tall, with a medium build. He was wearing a black hoodie with white markings, blue jeans, beige ball cap, sunglasses, and rollerblades.

“Our investigators are following up on a number of investigative leads, however, we are hoping the photo of the suspect on rollerblades will assist with identification,” said Surrey RCMP Cpl. Scotty Schumann. “If anyone has information about this suspect or his whereabouts please contact us with those details.”

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to www.solvecrime.ca.