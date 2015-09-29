Fire tears through Port Kells business

Fire aftermath at Frances Andrew Site Furnishings in the 19100 block of 95 ave in Port Kells

Fire crews are still investigating a fire that tore through a Port Kells industrial complex early Wednesday morning.

Fire crews were called to Frances Andrew Site Furnishings Ltd. at 1:20 a.m. on Aug. 31 where a huge three-alarm fire was burning at 19154 95A Ave.

Business owner Robert Pook told The Leader he was amazed at how fast Surrey firefighters doused the blaze.

Surrey Fire Asst. Chief Chris Keon said it was an extremely hot, fast-burning fire, but a fairly elementary one to fight.

“Some can be so difficult, and this was not,” Keon said. “It was lucky for us.”

Pook said a good portion of the lumber inventory burned in the fire, but much of the furnishings survived. No one was hurt in the fire.

Pook said arson and electrical have been ruled out as causes, and said investigators are still trying to determine what sparked the blaze.

He said he hopes to have the business back up and running by midweek.