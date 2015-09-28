Name of murder victim released

RCMP have released the name of the 52-year-old Chilliwack woman shot and killed on Friday night in Chilliwack. She's been identified as Diane Kathleen Johner.

Police are hoping the release of a photo and the name of the Chilliwack woman shot and killed last week will generate new information.

Diane Kathleen Johner, 52, was killed Friday night on Chilliwack Central Road near Banford Road. The person she was with, a 23-year-old Surrey man, remains in hospital.

While investigators believe Johner was an acquaintance of the surviving victim, they say the relationship, or motive for her shooting, is not clear.

Investigators believe that Johner frequented the Chilliwack area in the days leading up to her death. She was a Caucasian female, 5'7" tall and 120 lbs. She had long, curly blonde hair and hazel eyes and on the day she was shot, was wearing blue jeans, white shoes and a dark coloured zip up sweater.

IHIT is asking anyone who saw Johner in the area preceding her death, or on the day of the shooting, to contact the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448 (IHIT), or if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers.

Said Cpl. Meghan Foster: “IHIT investigators are continuing to work closely with the UFVRD RCMP, and IFIS to piece together the evidence and are grateful for the help already received by the community.”

