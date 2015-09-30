Body found in North Surrey

Police comb through an area of North Surrey where a body was found on Wednesday (Sept. 14).

A body has been found near a creek in North Surrey.

Ast about 2:50 p.m., Wednesday (Sept. 14), Surrey RCMP were called to a report of a body found by a passerby near the intersection of 88 Avenue and King George Boulevard.

“It’s very early in this investigation however there has been no is no risk to public safety identified at this time,” said Corporal Scotty Schumann. “The identity of the deceased person has not been determined.”

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.