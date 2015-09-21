Stabbing in North Surrey

Crews work to help a man who was stabbed in Whalley on Wednesday.

One man has suffered serious stab wounds and another has been arrested after a violent attack in Whalley.

At about 1:50 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 14), Surrey RCMP received a call of an assault in the area of 135A Street and 108 Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a man in critical condition.

A well-placed source says the man was likely stabbed in the neck, possibly hitting a major artery.

He is described as in critical condition.

A second victim was also found nearby and was treated for serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

It is not clear at this time if the two incidents are related.

Police learned of a man who fled the scene. He was captured by police and taken into custody.

The investigation is still in its early stages, however, officers are canvassing the neighbourhood and speaking to several witnesses to obtain further information.

Anyone with further information who has not already spoke to police is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to www.solvecrime.ca.