RCMP nab rollerblading robbery suspect

— image credit: File
  • by  Kevin Diakiw - Surrey North Delta Leader
  •  posted Sep 15, 2016 at 3:00 PM

A man police believe may be the so-called rollerblading robber, has been arrested.

Between Aug. 20 and Sept. 4, three robberies took, place along Fraser Highway, near 155 Street.

In each case, the suspect threatened the person working at a store or gas station with a knife, then made a getaway on rollerblades.

Surrey RCMP's robbery unit, and identified someone who could be a suspect.

Charged with three counts of robbery is David Yasinsky, 30 years old of Surrey, who is now in custody pending his next court date.

“Sharp eyed witnesses provided details that helped officers quickly locate a suspect,” said Surrey RCMP Cpl. Scotty Schumann. “Thanks to those witnesses, the investigation advanced rapidly and serves as good example of cooperation between police and the community.”

 

