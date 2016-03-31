Trial set for former Surrey temple president

Baldev Singh Kalsi (below) is to go to trial in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster in November 2017.

The trial of a former Surrey temple leader accused of killing his wife in July 2014 has been set.

But those who’ve been waiting more than two years to learn the details behind the death of Narinder Kaur Kalsi will have to be patient for another year yet.

In an appearance Thursday (Sept. 15) in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster, proceedings for Baldev Singh Kalsi were set to get underway on Nov. 20, 2017.

Jury selection was scheduled for Nov. 2, 2017.

Kalsi – former president of the Gurdwara Sahib Brookside temple – was arrested in South Surrey on July 14, 2014 after police found his wife in severe medical distress at a home in the 19400-block of 32 Avenue. Police at the time described the incident as “domestic-related.”

Narinder was airlifted to hospital and placed on life support.

Kalsi was removed as temple president four days later.

Initially charged with aggravated assault, then attempted murder, the accusation against Kalsi was upgraded to second-degree murder less than a week later, after Narinder was taken off of life support and pronounced dead.

Kalsi was ordered to stand trial on the charge following a preliminary inquiry early this summer in Surrey Provincial Court.

He entered a not-guilty plea at the beginning of those proceedings.