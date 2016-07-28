Compassion is missing at Surrey Memorial Hospital

On a recent morning at 3 a.m. my wife drove me to the Emergency Department as my back was having spasms from an auto accident several years ago.

She parked at emergency and helped me into the reception with the help of my cane. My feet were dragging and the pain was immense.

My wife went and got a wheelchair and no one offered to help me to get in it or seemed to even care.

After about a very rough hour of pain, we were led to a room where we waited for another four hours. No one came to see how I was doing, no one offered any pain killers, nothing.

We left without seeing a doctor, nurse or anyone after five hours. No one said anything even after my wife asked if it were okay if I left.

There was no compassion. They did however have time to look at clothing online and answer or send text messages. I have always loved our health care system, but not so sure now.

Greg MacChesney