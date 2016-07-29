The article (July 27) on the Syrian refugees shows misplaced compassion.

The Syrians have the Arab world to help them. In Canada we should focus on our own citizens.

We have homeless citizens in every major city in Canada; we have veterans who need services and aboriginal children in need of services.

Canada cannot save the world. We should focus our finite resources on helping fellow Canadians since they have no one else to help them.

JoAnn Braem, Surrey