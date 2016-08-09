We are stronger together

Pride is an opportunity to show gratitude for the generations before us who fought for our rights and allow us the freedoms to walk freely today.

We can still be more inclusive and support those who are in the margins and alienated, including queer people of colour.

Remember – we as a queer community are in this battle together. We are better together. United we stand and divided we fall.

The queer-haters of the world do not care if you’re a queer white person or a queer person of colour. They hate both and are actively working to deprive and strip you of your rights.

I will not allow that to happen and I will work with my friends, allies and supporters of all backgrounds to defend ourselves.

Alex Sangha, Surrey

Founder of Sher Vancouver;

Grand marshal of the 2016 Vancouver Pride Parade