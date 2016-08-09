- Home
Letters to the Editor
Huge profits for banks
TD bank is charging depositors $2.25 per month if you are not regularly using your savings account.
I was charged $22.50 for the 10 months I never used my account.
I left $100 in the account and withdrew the remainder, as the interest was far too low. I was not made aware of this charge.
Canadian banks for the past four years are amassing huge profits.
Ernest Sherle
Surrey
