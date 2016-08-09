  • Connect with Us

Letters to the Editor

Huge profits for banks

  • posted Aug 9, 2016 at 9:00 AM

TD bank is charging depositors $2.25 per month if you are not regularly using your savings account.

I was charged $22.50 for the 10 months I never used my account.

I left $100 in the account and withdrew the remainder, as the interest was far too low. I was not made aware of this charge.

Canadian banks for the past four years are amassing huge profits.

 

Ernest Sherle

Surrey

