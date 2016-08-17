Residents were a problem

Lisa Greenwood-Fonyo, one of the residents evicted from a North Surrey apartment building.

With regard to the eviction of families from Kwantlen Park Manor, there were no families living there.

This so-called community was a community of drug addicts and criminals.

As someone living within a close proximity to this situation, I can say that as soon as people started occupying the building there was a big spike in crime in the immediate area.

There was a lot of concern in the neighborhood regarding what was going on there.

We were plagued with theft from our properties, constant trespassing and prowling at all hours of the day and night.

Mail was being stolen from mail boxes on our street, and on one occasion, the thief was followed directly to Kwantlen Park Manor.

Several houses were broken into in the immediate surrounding neighborhood.

People were talking about activity in the park directly across the street, and the increase in used needles and garbage in the park.

Inquiries were made regarding whether or not all those people were even allowed to be occupying the apartments and whether bylaws were being broken.

Any inquiries with authorities produced no answers to any concerns.

Kwantlen Park Manor is across the street from a public park and an elementary school, and the high school is also very close.

Does this seem like a good idea to allow this in this location?

Do the people making these decisions even take the matter seriously enough to think about where this was allowed?

Is this breaking any bylaws?

As for the coverage of the eviction in the news, portraying these occupants as families being thrown out on the street was disappointing and incorrect.

And so more inquiries will be made as to whether the people who still remain in the building are “recovering addicts,” and whether the people evicted were squatters.

When the occupancy permit is issued will we be back in the same situation again?

Hopefully, someone will show us the courtesy of some answers.

Wendy Eliuk