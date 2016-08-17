South Surrey rail relocation welcome

It was a very pleasant surprise to read in last week’s Leader (Support sought for White Rock- South Surrey rail-relocation study) that the B.C. Liberals are formally backing the rail relocation efforts of the cities of White Rock and Surrey.

Funding this feasibility study will finally document the benefits (safety, time savings, increased rail capacity) and costs of this project. In my opinion, it is a worthwhile expenditure of my taxpayer dollars.

I wish to applaud MLA Gordon Hogg’s efforts for bringing minister Todd Stone together with mayors Wayne Baldwin and Linda Hepner, demonstrating that good provincial-municipal cooperation is possible.

Kudos must also go to Liberal MP Ken Hardie, whose recent positive comments illustrate his understanding that rail relocation’s economic and social impacts would be felt far beyond the borders of White Rock and Surrey.

I also appreciate that Minister of Transport Marc Garneau is aware that our cities are seeking to relocate the track, showing that this initiative has reached the highest levels of the federal government.

Realigning the track to a straighter and faster route will also serve to open up a Canadian treasure allowing all of us living in the region to have complete access to the bay. For those of us living south of the Fraser, we deserve no less.

Hannah Newman

White Rock