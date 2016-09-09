Stop cutting down our trees

A letter writer questions why so much development is being permitted in Surrey.

What is becoming of our beautiful city?

I have lost hours of sleep wondering what we can do to stop the City of Surrey from taking down every tree that provides beauty, clean air, homes for the remaining wildlife, and peace and enjoyment for the residents who enjoy nature, and in particular, Green Timbers.

They allow developers to make another million and perhaps even support a particular politician come election time.

I have written my letter to the paper, I have signed the online ‘savegreentimbers.ca’ petition, I have made a donation to that website and still there is no sign that the representatives of the people of Surrey are listening. What else can we do?

Now I am losing sleep over the development our city is encouraging that is putting our children’s education at risk. How can the politicians even consider allowing more housing/building in the Panarama Ridge and Clayton areas, etc.

I am so sorry for the families that have moved to these areas in the past years thinking they were in an area that well provided for themselves and their children. The past few years have allowed horrendous parking issues in the Clayton area that just won’t go away.

Now, many of the children can’t even go to school in their catchment areas. And the city is approving more housing!

I realize that the money comes from the province, however what are we trying to prove in Surrey, that we can fill every treed or otherwise piece of property with three-storey townhouses or megahouses? That we can take a beautiful piece of land attached to our jewel, Green Timbers Park, and fill it with every kind of building imaginable.

Please, leave these treed areas alone. Could you please concentrate more on our children, their education and their futures.

K. Bleasby

Surrey