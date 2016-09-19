Teach youth the skills to succeed

Many people argue that the best way to help someone and improve their quality of life is to give them a job.

This may be true, however, I would also argue that one of the best ways to help someone is to teach them and give them the skills and resources to become their own boss.

Most people would agree that we need to have a healthy private sector to support government programs and services.

So, how can we nurture and develop our private sector?

We can tap into the skill, talent, creativity, and innovation of our youth to kickstart new business development ideas and startups.

The BC Ministry of Education can develop a new Business Development and Start Up program for high school students in Grades 10 to 12. This can be a three-year program with course credits and college and university transfer options.

Students can be provided with everything they need to develop a business plan, do market feasibility research, and launch the start up. Students can hook up with various non-profits after graduation to link them up to business mentors, further funding sources, and additional expertise.

Students can be taught not only about business basics and market economics in high school but also the social, political, environmental and cultural impact their business ideas will have on society. The goal would be for our youth to develop sustainable projects that have maximum benefit for society as a whole.

I think this is a great way to inject some fresh new ideas into our economy while providing an exciting outlet for youth to focus their energies on, especially away from drugs and gangs.

Not everyone is cut out for college or university. Even if you go and get a degree there is no guarantee you’ll get a decent professional job afterwards. Even worse, you might end up thousands of dollars in debt.

This BC Business Development and Start Up program is an investment in our future and can inject a lot of life and new hopes and dreams in our youth.

Why not give it a chance and see what our next generation can come up with? Our youth may surprise us all. Surrey may end up being home to the next Microsoft, IKEA, or Facebook.

Alex Sangha