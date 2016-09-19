Childhood educators are underpaid

If you’re going to make a career out of working as an Early Childhood Educator (ECE), be prepared to be overworked and underpaid.

You’ll earn $15 per hour and a dollar more if you have the infant-toddler or special needs certification. These wages are nothing more than pathetic.

ECEs deserve better for their all their hard work managing large groups of highly energetic children and dealing with helicopter parents. Small wonder there’s a huge staff turnover in this industry.

Ontario raised ECE wages. Why not B.C.?

Mike Brian

Surrey