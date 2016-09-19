- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- $aving$
- World
- Impress
-
Letters to the Editor
Childhood educators are underpaid
If you’re going to make a career out of working as an Early Childhood Educator (ECE), be prepared to be overworked and underpaid.
You’ll earn $15 per hour and a dollar more if you have the infant-toddler or special needs certification. These wages are nothing more than pathetic.
ECEs deserve better for their all their hard work managing large groups of highly energetic children and dealing with helicopter parents. Small wonder there’s a huge staff turnover in this industry.
Ontario raised ECE wages. Why not B.C.?
Mike Brian
Surrey
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.