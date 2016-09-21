Wrong way to behave

I just wanted to express my anger at something that I witnessed at a Tim Hortons in Cloverdale.

I went to get my usual coffee and noticed a lady with two young kids already there. The kids seemed to be very excited to be there but seemed like a man sitting a few seats away from them wasn’t very pleased about it.

As she walked to the counter to pick up her order, I could overhear him asking the lady if she was going to be there or leave because he was just having a coffee and didn’t like the idea that her kids were acting excited to be there.

I could see the embarrassment in the face of this lady. After picking up her order, she started to head to the exit and I just couldn’t stop myself from saying to her, “Why do you have to leave? He is the one who has problem, not you. You should stay.”

So she stayed and the gentleman left, clearly upset. He had no laptop of files with him, just a cup of coffee in his hand. I am not sure what kind of distraction these kids caused him. The worst is that, he made sure to let her know his feelings again before exiting the door.

Last time I checked, it is just a coffee shop, not a fancy restaurant with strict rules.

If you are reading this my friend, you should be ashamed of yourself. You were wrong and this is no way of behaving with a lady who just brought her kids to Timmy’s for treat.

Also, would you say the same thing if it was a man instead of a lady?

Dashmesh Gill