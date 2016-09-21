Support for Speed Watch volunteers was greatly appreciated

I would like to extend my thanks to all the elementary schools in the district that participated in our voluntary Speed Watch program over the past 23 years.

We hope we have helped to keep the children safe.

Without the support of principals, teachers, RCMP, parents and general public our job would have been more difficult and less enjoyable.

But due to restructuring of the volunteers within the RCMP, I am reluctantly having to resign. My sincere thanks to all who supported and helped so much over the years. It was always greatly appreciated.

Bill Brand

Volunteer Speed Watch supervisor

Surrey