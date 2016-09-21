- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- $aving$
- World
- Impress
-
Letters to the Editor
Support for Speed Watch volunteers was greatly appreciated
Bill Brand is retiring from the Speed Watch program after 23 years.
I would like to extend my thanks to all the elementary schools in the district that participated in our voluntary Speed Watch program over the past 23 years.
We hope we have helped to keep the children safe.
Without the support of principals, teachers, RCMP, parents and general public our job would have been more difficult and less enjoyable.
But due to restructuring of the volunteers within the RCMP, I am reluctantly having to resign. My sincere thanks to all who supported and helped so much over the years. It was always greatly appreciated.
Bill Brand
Volunteer Speed Watch supervisor
Surrey
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.