Starting his engines

Surrey race car driver Tom Sproule will be driving his 1969 Merilyn Formula Vee at Mission Raceway Park Aug. 20-21.

Surrey race car driver Tom Sproule will be putting the pedal to the metal next weekend at the Vintage Racing Club of B.C (VRCBC) Historic Motor Races.

Driving his 1969 Merilyn Formula Vee, Sproule will be competing at the 29th running of the event at the Mission Raceway Park road course Aug. 20-21.

The event will include open wheel racing as well as vintage and historic sedans and sport cars.

Also returning to the this year’s event, for a donation to the Mission Hospice Society, race fans will have an opportunity to go for a spin in one of the cars.

The VRCBC Historic Motor Races is the largest vintage race in Western Canada, with typically 100 vintage and classic cars in attendance.

There will also be a 120-car classic display in the spectator area.